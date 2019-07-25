Fox News Dominates CNN, MSNBC In Mueller TV Ratings

Fox News was the top rated television network Wednesday for the highly anticipated testimony of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Capitol Hill.

During the course of the hearings, which were broadcast by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, Fox News Channel averaged 3 million viewers, with 441,000 coming in the coveted 25-54 demographic. The numbers far outpaced other cable news networks, including MSNBC and CNN. (RELATED: ‘Dead As A Door Nail:’ Trump Taunts CNN, MSNBC Over Low Ratings)

MSNBC averaged 2.4 million viewers for Mueller’s testimony, with 347,000 coming in the 25-54 demographic. Meanwhile, CNN pulled in just 1.5 million viewers for the testimony, with 365,000 viewers coming in the 25-54 demographic. (RELATED: Robert Mueller Struggles To Answer Questions About His Team’s Political Bias)

The former FBI director and special counsel testified for roughly seven hours in front of both the House Intelligence and House Judiciary Committees. Mueller’s testimony was widely considered to be a disappointment for Democrats, who continue to investigate President Donald Trump.

NBC’s Chuck Todd called Mueller’s testimony a “disaster” for Democrats, while CNN commentator and long-time Democratic political strategist David Axelrod opined that the 74-year-old Mueller was “not as sharp” as years past.

“This is very, very painful,” Axelrod said. “He has been an exemplary public servant…but he clearly was struggling today and that was painful.”