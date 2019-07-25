Freddie Kitchens Talks About Parachutes When Speaking About Super Bowl Expectations

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens dropped a wild line about Super Bowl expectations Wednesday.

Kitchens discussed all the hype and said, “If you’re not going to jump out of the airplane, don’t put the parachute on. And I want people who put the parachute on,” according to Daryl Ruiter.

What in the hell does that even mean? There's nothing better than a football coach with bizarre sayings, and that is up there with the most bizarre of them all.

It literally makes no sense. Is Kitchens under the impression some people board planes wearing parachutes just for the hell of it?

Does he think people get on planes wearing parachutes in case a mid-flight bail out is necessary?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jul 23, 2019 at 7:20pm PDT

I have no idea if Kitchens is going to be a successful coach or not. I don’t have a clue. Only time will tell what he does with the Browns.

What I do know for sure is that I want him to be a head coach forever if it means we’re going to get nonsensical golden quotes from him.

That much I can tell you for sure. Football coaches and their quotes go together hand-in-hand like peanut butter and jelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Jun 5, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

I can’t wait to see what bizarre example he drops next when talking about high expectations. I’m waiting on pins and needles for some more Kitchens content!

Kitchens and Mayfield truly seem like a match made in heaven.