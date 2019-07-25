Giuliani Says He Had To Borrow $100K To Pay Taxes After Divorce Left Him Short

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Thursday he had to borrow $100,000 to pay his taxes this year because of the dire financial condition his divorce has caused.

Giuliani, 75, said he borrowed the money from his former law partner Marc Mukasey, an attorney for President Donald Trump, because his wife has frozen their joint bank account during their contentious divorce, Bloomberg reported.

“I had to borrow the money to pay taxes, because she was holding up the account,” Giuliani said to reporters outside a courtroom. “I’ll pay that back to him as soon as this is decided.”

Although Giuliani made $800,000 so far in 2019, he said the money has been completely spent on “marital expenses” related to their upscale lifestyle. Giuliani said he still owes Mukasey $10,000.

The former mayor discussed the tax loan outside a Manhattan courtroom Thursday in New York after their joint account was discussed during a divorce hearing earlier.

The couple, who split in April 2018, is litigating their joint estate valued at $30 million and fighting over $5 million in their joint account, according to the New York Post.

During the hearing, Giuliani accused his wife Judith Giuliani of refusing to contribute toward expenses. The soon-to-be former Mrs. Giuliani alleged that Rudy Giuliani has deflated his income, turning down a high-paying job while their divorce is being settled.

The former mayor said he has been working as a lawyer for Trump at no charge and the high-paying job offer she alleged was rescinded. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Says Mueller Was ‘Woefully Unprepared’ When He Met Him — ‘Jaw-Dropping’)

Justice Michael Katz said he will rule shortly on joint finances as their divorce heads to a January trial date.

