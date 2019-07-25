Introducing Trumpy Bear: The Official Collectible Commemorative Presidential Teddy Bear

Sometimes a teddy bear is more than a teddy bear, and Trumpy Bear, the bear born and raised inside a Dallas warehouse, resembles our President in both physical appearance and commitment to great American ideals.

Trumpy Bear, a teddy bear designed with a shock of blond hair and bushy eyebrows like President Donald Trump’s, has been on the market since 2017, but it has become a sensation this week because of a Twitter post that went viral.

In fact, the success of Trumpy Bear has spawned many imitation products, but if you buy your Trumpy Bear right from the official website shown here, your purchase will include a certificate of authenticity that will help verify that this is a bon-a-fide collector’s item years down the road.

Trumpy Bear has been a sensation in the past and used to retail for $49.99 but for a limited time, it’s just $39.90 (a one time payment) or two easy payments of $19.95.

It also comes with an extra cozy flag themed blanket, to wrap Trumpy Bear around.