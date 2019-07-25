Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Long Sleeve Silver Dress At WH Workers Event

Editorial

US President Donald Trump (R), his daughter Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence (L) arrive to attend the first anniversary of the administration's Pledge to The American Worker initiative at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2019. (Photo credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous silver dress for a celebration to America’s Workers at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeved top with a scalloped trim and matching skirt that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in the State Dinning Room for the “Pledge to America’s Workers – One year Celebration” event. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and taupe colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Tweeting ahead of the event, Ivanka wrote that “Today, is the 1-year anniversary of our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!!! We have reached 12 MILLION (!!!!) commitments to train & skill American workers from +300 companies.The Pledge is a commitment to 12 Million American lives improved!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The first daughter always looks terrific no matter what the occasion, as has been noted many times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful peach dress during her trip with the president to Osaka, Japan.

 

