Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Long Sleeve Silver Dress At WH Workers Event

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous silver dress for a celebration to America’s Workers at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeved top with a scalloped trim and matching skirt that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump in the State Dinning Room for the “Pledge to America’s Workers – One year Celebration” event. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and taupe colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Tweeting ahead of the event, Ivanka wrote that “Today, is the 1-year anniversary of our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!!! We have reached 12 MILLION (!!!!) commitments to train & skill American workers from +300 companies.The Pledge is a commitment to 12 Million American lives improved!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Today, is the 1-year anniversary of our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers!!! We have reached 12 MILLION (!!!!) commitments to train & skill American workers from +300 companies. The Pledge is a commitment to 12 Million American lives improved! pic.twitter.com/JLiWdyCVRZ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 25, 2019

The first daughter always looks terrific no matter what the occasion, as has been noted many times before. Most recently, she turned heads when she showed up in a beautiful peach dress during her trip with the president to Osaka, Japan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jul 1, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.