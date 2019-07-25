Politics

Biden On Kamala Harris: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden face off on debate stage. Screen Shot/NBC
William Davis Reporter

Former Vice President Joe Biden opened up Thursday about his relationship with Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris after the two clashed at the first Democratic debate last month.

Biden appeared on “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” and said that he hoped to remain friends with Harris, who tearfully attacked the former vice president during the first debate over his past stances on race-related issues. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Claims To Have Listened To Snoop Dogg, Tupac While Smoking Pot)

“Have you and Sen. Harris talked since the last situation that you had at the debates?” co-host Sybil Wilkes asked.

Sen. Kamala Harris (R) (D-CA) and former Vice President Joe Biden (L) speak as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) looks on during the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate on June 27, 2019 in Miami, Florida. A field of 20 Democratic presidential candidates was split into two groups of 10 for the first debate of the 2020 election, taking place over two nights at Knight Concert Hall of the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, and Telemundo. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“I think I saw her in passing, I think at the fish fry, Jim Clyburn, said ‘hi’ to her,” Biden said, referring to House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn’s annual fish fry. “Look, we were, no I’m serious look, we, I thought we were friends, and I hope we still will be.”

Biden also claimed that Harris enlisted his help when she ran for senate in 2016. (RELATED: Top Oddsmaker Make Kamala Harris The New Democratic Favorite)

“You know, she asked me to go out and called me and asked me to go to her convention and be the guy from outside of California to nominate her at her convention for the Senate seat,” Biden said.

Biden has come under fire from his fellow presidential candidates over past positions he held while in the senate. Democratic New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker ripped Biden’s record Wednesday during an appearance at the NAACP convention in Detroit. Booker called the former vice president the “architect of mass incarceration.”