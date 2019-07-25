Joel Klatt Talks Wisconsin Football, Says The Team Needs ‘Cleaner’ Quarterback Play

Joel Klatt thinks Wisconsin doesn’t need too much in order to have a much better season.

Klatt recently told Bucky’s 5th Quarter the following about what Wisconsin needs to do in order to avoid the disaster that was the 2018 season:

I would say be Wisconsin, right? I think they need to play strong defense, they need to find a strong running game with all those new offensive lineman. Obviously with Jonathan you would think they could run the ball well…Have a quarterback that plays, I hate to say safer, but cleaner football. That was the biggest issue. I thought the quarterback didn’t play clean football, but I don’t want to lay it all on his shoulders.

It’s hard to disagree with anything Klatt said in his assessment of what the Badgers need to do better. We 100% need better quarterback play. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

Last season, Jonathon Taylor dominated the college football scene, and he did it without much of a passing game to help take pressure off of him.

Luckily, our quarterback play should be much in 2019 now that Alex Hornibrook has left town. It’s either going to be Jack Coan or Graham Mertz starting week one, and it’s only a matter of time before the latter takes over permanently.

If we even have slightly above average QB play this season, Taylor will just destroy defenses. All we need to do is force the defense to back up a little bit, and he’s going to feast.

We’re 36 days away from the Badgers opening the season against South Florida, and my guess is our offense will be roaring by that time.

I have no idea which quarterback will get the first snap, but I know the fans want it to be Mertz. We’ll have to wait and see, and I’m excited as all hell.

Go, Badgers, go!