John Travolta’s new movie “The Fanatic” looks insanely bad.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A rabid film fan stalks his favorite action hero and destroys the star’s life.”

Of all the trailers I’ve seen in a very long time, this movie is 100% the worst. My guess is you’ll agree 100% once you see it. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Give it a watch below.

What the hell has happened to Travolta? I thought this trailer was parody when I first saw it. I thought we were all being pranked.

Unfortunately, this is very real.

What an absolute joke of a film concept. What was the budget of this film? More or less than $100? I’m taking the under right now.

Travolta used to make absolute heaters like “Pulp Fiction” and “Grease.” Now, he’s playing a stalker with a bad haircut.

How did it all go so wrong?

I honestly feel bad for Travolta. Imagine being one of the biggest stars on the planet, and then starring in the “The Fanatic.”

If that’s not a fall from grace, then I don’t know what is. You can see “The Fanatic” in theaters August 30, but I’m doubting many of you will.