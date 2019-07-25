Kate Beckinsale Turns 46 Years Old

July 26 is Kate Beckinsale’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Kate Beckinsale is an English actress who was born in London, England. She first appeared on TV at the age of four in an episode of “This Is Your Life.” She made her first TV debut as an adult in 1991 in “Devices And Desires.”

Her career in the United States took off when she appeared in the 2001 movie “Pearl Harbor” alongside Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett. She is most known for her lead role in “Serendipity,” in which she plays the love interest of John Cusack. (RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Returns To Instagram After Wiping Account Following Criticism About Dating Pete Davidson)

After the romantic comedy, Beckinsale moved into action films with a role in the “Underworld” franchise.

Beckinsale had an eight-year relationship with Michael Sheen. The two share a daughter together. She married director Len Wiseman in 2004. The couple divorced in 2016. Most recently, Beckinsale has been in the news for a short relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.