Kawhi Leonard Says He Doesn’t Care About Attention, Just Wants To ‘Win’

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard couldn’t care less if the Lakers or any other team gets more attention than his squad.

The star forward shocked the league when he signed with the Clippers after winning a title with the Raptors this past season. He’s also stayed true to form since the move, and couldn’t care less if the spotlight is on him or not. (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

Leonard told the media the following Wednesday about the Lakers getting more attention and wanting to win, according to The New York Post:

As far as the last few years, as far as the basketball standpoint, the Clippers have been better. It’s just media. They’re going to get the attention. They’re the Los Angeles Lakers. They’ve been winning championships for a long time. Even if we do win, who knows how the coverage will change over. But I don’t feel like I’m focused on that. I just want to win. If we go to the championship and win, we don’t get any coverage, that’s fine with me. I’m good.

Those comments right there are just further proof Leonard has the correct attitude when it comes to basketball. He’s focused on one thing and one thing only. He’s focused on winning.

That’s why he has two title rings and has been an incredibly dominant player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on Jul 13, 2019 at 5:51pm PDT

Too many pro athletes are worried about their “brands” and getting as much attention on possible. Leonard is the complete opposite of that.

He barely speaks at all, and couldn’t be further away from the kind of man who needs constant attention. He just goes out and plays ball.

It seems to be working out pretty damn well considering he’s won two championships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA Clippers (@laclippers) on Jul 24, 2019 at 3:03pm PDT

More athletes could certainly learn a thing or two from Leonard. The world of pro sports would be much better off if we had a few guys like him.

That much is beyond any shadow of a doubt.