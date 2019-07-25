Kylie Jenner Set To Create Fashion Line In Honor Of Her Daughter

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has a new fashion line coming.

Jenner, 21, shared photos of new children’s clothing on her Instagram stories Wednesday, according to a report published by Page Six.

I don’t know if anyone is as excited at me for @KylieJenner to release STORMI MERCH!! I SHAT MYSLEF pic.twitter.com/Ftce37LIAq — Garrett Cooper (@GarrettCooper0) July 24, 2019

“Who’s ready for Stormi merch?” she wrote alongside a photo of a blue and white tie-dye baby sweatshirt. “Stormiworld” is visible on the sweatshirt inside of a cute little storm cloud. The photo was a first look at what is sure to be a product line for kids.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has teased children’s merchandise. In February, Jenner released merchandise in honor of Stormi’s birthday. A beanie and a tie-dye sweatshirt emblazoned with, “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to.” (RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Slams Kylie Jenner As Having ‘Entitlement’ Issues In New Clip)

Jenner has also filed trademark applications for “Stormiworld” and most recently “Kylie Baby.” She filed for the trademark protection on products such as clothing, strollers, bottles, cribs, probiotic supplements, lotions and wipes.

This feels a little bit like she’s profiting off her daughter, but she did carry Stormi for nine months and give birth to her. You would think that her audience wouldn’t really be in need of baby products or baby clothing considering they’re pretty much the same age as her.

She’s not the first Kardashian/Jenner to profit off her kid, so I’m not surprised.