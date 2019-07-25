Le’Veon Bell Says Women He Left Naked In Bed Never Returned Stolen Jewelry

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell admitted during a press conference that the two naked women he left in his bed who allegedly robbing him of $500,000 in jewelry have not returned the valuable possessions.

An eventful offseason for Bell was illuminated by the fact that he lost an abundance of money, which he suspects was carried out by the two women he had left in his bed. (RELATED: Women Allegedly Take More Than $500,000 In Jewelry From Le’Veon Bell’s Florida Home)

Here is the original phone call:

The story Bell provides is one thing, but the fact that he never was given back these valuables is pretty crazy. Bell said he is not distracted by the issue that occurred during the offseason, but it still must be pretty hard to ignore if the total price is $500,000.

I am starting to become a fan of Bell, both for his hilarious interviews and also for the way he conducts himself as a teammate. I cannot wait to see how that offense does with Sam Darnold entering his second year as the full-time starter in New York.

I expect Bell to be all business when the regular season rolls around because he’s happy with his brand-new contract with the Jets. He’s ready to prove all those haters from last season wrong, and he isn’t letting distractions getting in his way.

Even if he doesn’t live up to the monster contract, he at least provides some personality and excitement for a sports town that is dying for anything thrilling to happen.