Lil Nas X Drops 80th ‘Old Town Road’ Remix With Korean Pop Star RM

Rapper Lil Nas X just dropped another “Old Town Road” remix, but this time with Korean pop star RM.

The surprise release of the new remix dubbed “Seoul Town Road” came Wednesday night, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The newest remix marks Lil Nas’ 80th “Old Town Road” remix, Spotify tweeted.

RM is one of seven members of the widely popular Korean boy band BTS. He and Lil Nas X named the new track “Seoul Town Road” in honor of the Korean city where BTS was formed.

Lil Nas X tweeted the release with a photo of the iconic horse from the original single release. This time paired with a purple horse to represent RM. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality On World Pride Day)

As much as I don’t want to like this song, it really is the catchiest music released in 2019 to date. I am in awe that there are 80 remixes out now. I think I have only listened to the original and the famous remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

The new remix is a little bit shorter, but still just as catchy. I was surprised at how southern RM sounds. He really nailed the chorus and his verse. I’d keep listening.