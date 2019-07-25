Lorenzen Wright’s Ex-Wife Pleads Guilty To Part In Former NBA Player’s Murder

The ex-wife of Lorenzen Wright plead guilty Thursday to participating in his murder nine years ago.

Sherra Wright plead guilty to the murder in Shelby County, Tennessee, and was sentenced to 30 years in prison, although she will be eligible for parole after nine years, or roughly 30% of her sentence. (RELATED: Ole Miss Student Arrested In Alleged Murder Of Classmate)

Big development in the murder case of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. His ex-wife is reportedly pleading guilty to facilitation to murder. https://t.co/GQWbgDec1J — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) July 25, 2019

Wright was shot to death in 2010, and his bullet-riddled body was found in a Memphis, TN field 10 days later. Wright and her friend Billy Turner were charged as co-conspirators in the murder. (RELATED: Woman Arrested In Connection To Death Of Former Arkansas GOP State Senator)

After a standout career at the University of Memphis, Wright was picked seventh overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 1996 NBA Draft. Over the course of his career, Wright ended up playing 13 years in the league for five different teams, including the Atlanta Hawks twice.

Wright played for the Clippers, Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers, and retired following the 2008-2009 season. Wright ended his career with over 6,000 total points and nearly 5,000 total rebounds.