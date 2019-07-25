Meghan McCain Reveals Her Biggest Regret From Her Time On ‘The View’

TV personality Meghan McCain opened up about the one thing she wished she had never said on “The View.”

McCain, 34, recently sat down for an interview for Elle’s August issue. She admitted that she’s still embarrassed about a comment she once made about Hillary Clinton.

The specific comment she was referencing came after a night out drinking with friends. “I call her Crooked Hillary!” she had said on air. “I hate Hillary Clinton.”

“I apologized on TV and said that I was contributing to the polarization of this country. I really regret saying that. She was friends with my dad. It’s really not fair.” (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan McCain ‘Feels Like She Is Going To War’ On ‘The View’)

Despite her rocky experience being the sole conservative voice on the show, McCain revealed she was encouraged to take on the role by her father and late Sen. John McCain.

“I didn’t take the offer seriously, because, no shade to the show, it just wasn’t the show that I wanted to work on. A carousel of people getting on and off; it didn’t seem to have a lot of direction,” McCain recalled. “And it was my dad who talked me into it. He said, ‘You can’t ever give up an opportunity to work on a network with Whoopi Goldberg.'”