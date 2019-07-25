Trump Responds To NYPD Officers Being Doused With Buckets Of Water: ‘A Total Disgrace’

President Donald Trump praised the New York City Police Department Thursday after three men were arrested Wednesday for dumping buckets of water on officers over the weekend.

The arrests follow two instances of people dumping water on police officers over the weekend while they were on foot patrol in Brooklyn and Harlem, respectively. Both instances were caught on video and shared widely on social media, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

“We love our Law Enforcement Officers all around this great Country. What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace,” the president tweeted.

“It is time for [New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio] to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well,” the president continued. “What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!”

One of the men was identified as Courtney Thompson — a 28-year-old “known gang member.” Thompson turned himself in Wednesday and now faces three misdemeanor charges, including criminal nuisance and obstruction of governmental administration, according to NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan. (RELATED: Police Arrest ‘Known Gang Member’ In Connection With Dousing NYPD Officers)

At least two others have also been arrested in connection to the water-throwing, WPIX reported Thursday.

A video of one of the incidents shows a bucket hitting an officer, which left him with swelling on the back of his head, according to WSJ.

HORRIBLE: NYPD officers repeatedly had buckets of water thrown on them as they were patrolling the streets. Is this really how we want to treat the men and women who protect us? These fools need to learn some respect or get arrested! #FixIt pic.twitter.com/3eefF6DH6M — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) July 23, 2019

Another video showing what appears to be children throwing water at an NYPD officer surfaced Wednesday:

NYPD has surrendered under O’KNEEL-ANOTHER WATER TOSSING VIDEO. No more MEMO’s- DEFEND YOURSELF before YOU get seriously injured or KILLED. These buckets can contain ACID, BLEACH or other CHEMICALS. Obtain exposure numbers. O’KNEEL MUST GO, take the CLOWNS with you! No CONFIDENCE pic.twitter.com/9W5ABFq0Wz — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 25, 2019

“We’re the safest big city in America thanks to the tireless efforts of our NYPD officers. We stand with them today and always,” de Blasio said on Twitter Wednesday.

“Actions like we’ve seen in videos recently will NEVER be tolerated in this city. YOU WILL BE ARRESTED,” Monahan wrote in a Wednesday tweet. “We’re the safest big city in America thanks to the tireless efforts of our NYPD officers. We stand with them today and always.”

