PAC-12 Might Have 9:00 A.M. Kickoff Times For Football Games

The PAC-12 might make an insanely stupid schedule decision for the upcoming season.

PAC-12 games are notorious for their late start times due to being on the West Coast. It’s an issue, but the commissioner Larry Scott’s idea of starting them super early is beyond stupid. How early are we talking? Well, they want to kick before most people have even finished their morning coffee.

“There’s a lot of frustration from fans in certain markets to the late night kicks. I’d like to see one or two games this season that are 12 noon (ET) kicks be Pac-12 games and see what markets might respond positively to that,” Scott told NBC Sports on Wednesday. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

I can’t even begin to tell you how dumb of an idea this is. In order to properly pregame for a game that starts at nine in the morning, you’d have to be up by about four to get your drinking routine underway.

Everybody knows the proper wakeup time for a noon game is six in the morning. That gives you time for some shower beers, ample time for a few pregames, a few beers along the way and then you can enter the game around noon.

Nine in the morning! Is Scott serious? Fans will riot if that happens. Have fun playing in damn near empty stadiums.

The PAC-12 is already considered the joke of the Power Five, and playing games before most of the bums are out of bed on a Saturday won’t do anything to change that perception.

Starting the games earlier is fine, but starting them in the morning is among the dumbest things I’ve ever heard.

It’s next level stupid, and you can bet every dollar you have that attendance will drop drastically.

Do better, PAC-12. Do much better because this proposed suggestion is among the dumbest things I’ve ever heard, and I hear dumb things every day.