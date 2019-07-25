Psychiatric Patient Steals Ambulance To Hit Up KFC And Get Cigarettes

A psychiatric hospital patient was arrested Thursday in Houston after stealing an ambulance and taking it for a joy ride.

The patient allegedly made a stop for food at a KFC before stopping to grab cigarettes after stealing the ambulance, according to a report published by ABC13. Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 2:30 a.m. about a stolen ambulance.

STOLEN AMBULANCE, KFC & CIGARETTES: Deputies say the man told them that he stole the ambulance because he needed a ride. https://t.co/Ddb60giqlO — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 25, 2019

The ambulance was taken after it was left running outside the hospital, according to authorities. (RELATED: Man Beaten To Death After Attempting To Steal A Car With Children Inside)

The man was stopped at a gas station after running his errands. The patient told police he stole the ambulance because he needed a ride. He could face a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

‘HE SAID HE NEEDED A RIDE’: Former patient steals ambulance, goes to KFC!! We’re live where he was arrested in N. Harris Co. on @abc13houston! https://t.co/2oGzrYQMmd pic.twitter.com/N29tEqxVcs — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) July 25, 2019

This man gets it. He really just needed some good fried chicken. I will judge the place he chose to stop for the chicken. There are so many better fried chicken fast food restaurants that are better than KFC.

He was in Houston so he could have stopped at a Whataburger or maybe even a Cane’s.

Nobody got injured in this stolen vehicle story so there is a plus side. He also didn’t hesitate to offer insight into his decision to steal the ambulance. He honestly just needed a ride.