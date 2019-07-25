People Attack Melania For Already Planning for WH Christmas, While Michelle Obama Started Even Earlier

Melania Trump came under attack for starting planning for Christmas in the White House in July, but Michelle Obama started getting ready even earlier.

It all comes after the first lady shared a gorgeous post of her wearing a cream-colored, short sleeve dress while looking over fabric swatches and stationary and announcing that preparations had begun for the holiday season, according to Twitchy.com in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

“Christmas planning has begun in the East Wing at the @WhiteHouse,” FLOTUS wrote. “I’m looking forward to sharing our final vision for this unique tradition in the coming months.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jul 24, 2019 at 8:57am PDT

Shortly after her post surfaced, people attacked Melania for not caring about the issues of the day and instead planning for Christmas, per Huffington Post.

Here is just a few of the comments against the first lady accusing her of trying to distract from issues like former special counsel Robert Mueller’s congressional testimony to Trump’s immigration policy.

…Christmas?

Strong diversionary work here https://t.co/gHEAH6lSN7 — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) July 24, 2019

Have you condemned your husband’s racism… or are you too busy planning for Christmas in July? — Aléx Young (@AlexYoung) July 24, 2019

Melania tweeting about Christmas in the middle of a sweltering July while kids are dying in cages may be one of the grossest things yet. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) July 24, 2019

Melania out here fighting the War On Christmas in 100 degree weather while Michelle Obama had the unmitigated gall to talk crazy and say kids should eat vegetables and exercise. https://t.co/gMkXZYGhhJ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 24, 2019

Mueller: I didn’t recommend impeachment because I’m not permitted to do so. Melania: It’s almost CHRISTMAS!! Ahh! Santa is coming!!! You kids hear those jingle bells in the distance?!! Happy New Year??? Dear god everyone please look over here!! https://t.co/uUKdFSTTj1 — A$AP CURRY (@lisa_curry) July 24, 2019

In July…must be nice to prioritize Christmas decorations over… https://t.co/B51zkcSxeq — Raju Narisetti (@raju) July 24, 2019

However, in an article for Vogue magazine for the November 2017 issue, Bryan Rafanelli explained that then-first lady Michelle Obama began preparing in mid-June for the upcoming holiday season at the WH.

According to the article:

Planning starts way, way in advance, says Bryan Rafanelli, who orchestrated the White House holiday decorations in 2015 and 2016. He admits that he started thinking about 2016’s decorations as soon as 2015’s were done. But the whole thing officially kicks off in mid-June, when the decorator’s team presents its vision to the First Lady. In Rafanelli’s case, that meant setting up several 8-foot-wide tables in the East Room, one for every prominent space in the House, filled with sketches, drawings, and samples. Then he explained every table to Michelle Obama and her social secretary.

“She [Obama] followed along and absorbed all this information in a very methodical way, but at the end of the day, she knew what she liked and what was appropriate for the house,” Rafanelli shared.