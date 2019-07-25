REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Outstanding In New Episode ‘Touching Your Enemy’

The latest episode of “Yellowstone” Wednesday night on the Paramount Network was awesome.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP WATCHING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

My friends, this episode was absolutely lit, and there’s a few things I want to touch on from “Touching Your Enemy.” First, we had an awesome confrontation between Kayce and Dan Jenkins.

In an attempt to find out what happened to the Dutton’s cattle, Kayce shows up to Jenkins’ house, where he’s told by Dan that the business mogul had nothing to do with the crime.

Despite his denial, he vows to destroy the Dutton family. Kayce drops his security guard before Jenkins puts a gun to his head. Luckily, Ryan was there to get him out the door. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Awesome In New Episode ‘Only Devils Left’)

It was an awesome scene, but it really begged a much larger question. If Jenkins didn’t kill the cattle, then who the hell did?

The Beck Brothers have only been introduced for a bit, and it’s highly-unlikely they did it. That leaves Rainwater, but it seems almost like too much for even him? I guess we’ll have to wait to find out, but it was great to see Kayce still has plenty of violence in him.

Secondly, and this might even be bigger than the first point, Jamie confessed to Beth that he spoke to Sarah in a massive interview about their father.

She literally dragged him to see John kicking and hitting him along the way. In the final moments of the show, John smashes a glass demanding Jamie tell him what’s been done against the family.

I have no idea how Jamie plans to get out of this one, but I think it’s safe to say John might have finally had enough of his middle son. He’s nothing but a problem.

Finally, we got a bit of insight into Kayce’s military history, and the problems that have dogged him since returning home.

During a conversation with his father, who hints at being in Vietnam, the youngest Dutton son told a story of taking out a terrorist, his wife and daughter during a mission in Pakistan.

It’s clear Kayce’s history of violence gets to him and he struggles with the things he’s done in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Jan 21, 2019 at 8:51am PST

Overall, it was another home run episode, and I can’t wait to see what we get in episode six of the second season. I have no doubts that it’ll be awesome.