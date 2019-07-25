Scooter Braun Opens Up About Meeting Taylor Swift Amid Feud Rumors

Music Mogul Scooter Braun recalled meeting Taylor Swift amid rumors the two have started feuding.

Braun opened up about the interaction during an interview regarding his newest acquisition of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records, according to a report published Thursday by Billboard.

“Our stories were similar,” Braun said. “Everyone at Big Machine — Taylor was kind, Scott was kind — everyone was kind to me and Justin when we were doing that show, and you don’t forget those things. I never forgot that, and we started a friendship.”

Braun was referencing the time in 2010 when Justin Bieber was not yet a big deal and had opened for Swift’s “Fearless” tour. Borchetta had signed Swift to Big Machine Records back in 2005 when she was just 15 years old. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Reportedly Refused To Talk To Scooter Braun Post Music Deal Announcement)

The friendship would grow into a business partnership and lead to the decision made public on June 30 where Braun bought Big Machine for a whopping $300 million. The decision caused Swift to post a fiery Tumblr post saying she was “sad and grossed out” Braun would be in charge of her masters.

Neither Braun or Borchetta would open up about the ongoing drama resulting from the business deal Billboard wrote, but I don’t really blame them. Some have said Swift was just making herself out to be a victim considering she had the opportunity to buy her own masters.

The fact that Swift is the only one who has commented on the situation leads me to believe that the whole story hasn’t been told yet.