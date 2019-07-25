Scooter Braun Opens Up About Meeting Taylor Swift Amid Feud Rumors

Music Mogul Scooter Braun recalled meeting Taylor Swift amid rumors the two have started feuding.
Braun opened up about the interaction during an interview regarding his newest acquisition of Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records, according to a report published Thursday by Billboard.
“Our stories were similar,” Braun said. “Everyone at Big Machine — Taylor was kind, Scott was kind — everyone was kind to me and Justin when we were doing that show, and you don’t forget those things. I never forgot that, and we started a friendship.”
Braun was referencing the time in 2010 when Justin Bieber was not yet a big deal and had opened for Swift’s “Fearless” tour. Borchetta had signed Swift to Big Machine Records back in 2005 when she was just 15 years old. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Reportedly Refused To Talk To Scooter Braun Post Music Deal Announcement)
The friendship would grow into a business partnership and lead to the decision made public on June 30 where Braun bought Big Machine for a whopping $300 million. The decision caused Swift to post a fiery Tumblr post saying she was “sad and grossed out” Braun would be in charge of her masters.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
Neither Braun or Borchetta would open up about the ongoing drama resulting from the business deal Billboard wrote, but I don’t really blame them. Some have said Swift was just making herself out to be a victim considering she had the opportunity to buy her own masters.
The fact that Swift is the only one who has commented on the situation leads me to believe that the whole story hasn’t been told yet.