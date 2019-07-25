Survive The Summer Heatwave With These Portable Products

Surviving this summer’s heatwave is a challenge. With these portable fans and air conditioners, you can live through scorching temperatures wherever you are. After careful research, we are excited to introduce these products to the Daily Caller shop for the first time.

EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner

Cool off while staying green this summer with the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner. The AC features patented EvaBreeze® material, which increases efficiency while remaining eco-friendly. Just pour water into the leak-proof tank, plug it in, and the cold air starts blowing immediately. Multiple pads ensure the coolness is evenly distributed. In just 10 minutes, the room temperature can drop down to 59º. The included filter eliminates dust particles, keeping air pollution-free. The novel construction even won the 2019 Red Dot Design Award.

MSRP: $99 | Sale: $79 | Discount: 20%

EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner

Stay cool anywhere with EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner. The portable A/C is perfect for homes without a built-in system. The device is also quieter and more effective than fans or window units. The air conditioner can be operated with the touch screen, mobile app or even your voice. Use your Amazon Alexa, Google Home, or any other smart home platform to adjust the controls. The EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner uses 10X less power than a traditional A/C unit, dropping your power bills in the hottest time of year. If you suffer from seasonal allergies, the EvaSMART 2: Smart Personal Air Conditioner is also a humidifier that cleans the air.

MSRP: $256 | Sale: $199 | Discount: 29%

Whirlwind Cool Blade-Less Mini Fan

Stay cool on the go with the Whirlwind Cool Blade-Less Mini Fan. Just drop the tiny fan into your beach bag or day purse and be prepared for hot weather. The blade-less design ensures your hair or clothes won’t get caught. Choose between the three speeds as the weather changes. The included rechargeable built-in battery and USB charging cable also doubles as a phone charger to keep your cell-powered up all day.

MSRP: $59.95 | Sale: $21.99 | Discount: 63%

