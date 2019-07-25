Titans Star Taylor Lewan Posts Tearful Video Announcing Failed Drug Test

Tennessee Titans star Taylor Lewan is facing a four game suspension following a failed drug test.

The star lineman posted a tearful apology on Twitter on Wednesday telling fans he’d failed a drug test for ostarine, which he says he never knowingly put in his body.

He also claimed in the video he took a polygraph test about whether or not he knowingly took it and passed. You can watch his emotional video below. (RELATED: Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Says He Would ‘Probably’ Cut Off His Penis To Win A Super Bowl)

Thank you to everyone who sees this video and supports me. My family and I are so grateful to the Tennessee Titans organization and fans for your support. I will post the polygraph information next. #NoBadDays pic.twitter.com/lE9iEMmLxw — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 24, 2019

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more genuine failed drug test announcement ever. Most guys don’t say anything when they fail a drug test.

They just let the team and the league sort it out. Clearly, you can see he is incredibly bothered by the fact he failed, and the NFL superstar went out of his way to convince people this is nothing more than a gigantic mistake.

Now, he’s got a four game suspension looming, and you can bet the NFL will absolutely punish him. The league doesn’t really care how banned substances ended up in a player’s system.

If they’re found, then you’re likely getting suspended, which is something Lewan pointed out himself in the video.

Lewan is one of the best linemen in the league, and his absence is going to hurt big time. The Titans will have to find a way to fill the void without him out on the field protecting Marcus Mariota.

It’s hard not feel bad for him, especially after his announcement video. Still, NFL guys have to be aware of what they’re putting in their body.

The rules are the rules, and Lewan is likely going to be sitting on the sidelines for a few games for the Titans.