Trump Campaign Rakes In $200,000 By Selling Reusable Straws

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is capitalizing on recent plastic straw bans in Washington, DC and California by raising more than $200,000 selling reusable “TRUMP” straws.

The campaign’s official website started selling the 10-pack of branded reusable and recyclable straws this month for $15 per set. The straws reportedly sold out on at least one occasion.

Our amazing recyclable @realDonaldTrump straws are once again available. We sold out our first several thousand orders. Many new donors for 2020. Thank you!! Our great American manufacturer promised to produce as many as you order!https://t.co/kHXWaUnKt6 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 20, 2019

“Liberal paper straws don’t work,” the description on the product reads. “STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today.”

According to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, the campaign has raised over $200,000 selling the straws.

“We have sold more than 140,000 straws. That is over $200,000 raised,” Parscale tweeted. “More than half of all Straw purchasers were BRAND NEWS small donor dollars. Amazing!”

We have sold more than 140,000 straws. That is over $200,000 raised. More than half of all Straw purchasers were BRAND NEW small dollar donors. Amazing! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 22, 2019

The president opined on plastic straw bans during a press gaggle last week, telling reporters that he believes there are much bigger problems facing the environment than straws. (RELATED: Trump Concerned About Plastic Straw Bans)

“I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws,” Trump asserted. “So you have a little straw, but what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger, and they’re made of the same material?”

California became the first state to ban plastic straws, which environmentalists say pose a threat to marine life, this past fall. Customers now have to specifically request a plastic straw at California restaurants if they wish to use one. Washington, DC adopted a similar policy this year, fining restaurants anywhere between $100 to $800 if they make plastic straws available to patrons.