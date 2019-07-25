Would You Be Happy If Trump Crashed Your Wedding?

People told the Daily Caller News Foundation whether they would want President Donald Trump to crash their wedding like he did at a reception in his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club on July 20.

“I would love for him to crash any wedding I was at,” one person said.

“He could bring gold, and he would not be [welcome] at my wedding,” another said. (RELATED: Trump Crashes MAGA Wedding, Kisses Bride As Crowd Chants ‘USA! USA!’)

WATCH:

