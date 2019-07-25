Watch ‘Zombieland: Double Tap’ Trailer With Woody Harrelson And Jesse Eisenberg

The trailer for “Zombieland: Double Tap” was released Thursday.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel, according to the Sony Entertainment Picture’s YouTube description, is as follows:

In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

In the trailer, we see all the stars from the first one and plenty of action. However, I’d say it’s a far cry from the first one.

Give it a watch below.

This movie could be great. It could be atrocious. I have no idea how it’ll turn out at all. Here’s what I know for sure.

This movie didn’t need to be made. I’m fairly certain nobody was begging for a “Zombieland” sequel. Nobody was at all.

The original was incredible with Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg, and I think the vast majority of fans were totally fine with just only have that one get made.

I just don’t understand why film studios feel the need to make unnecessary sequels. I know there’s a huge money angle, but at some point, you just have to care about quality.

When sequels and remakes get pumped out, the quality generally takes a gigantic hit. I’ll be stunned if that doesn’t happen here.

Why, Hollywood? Why was this necessary?

You can catch “Zombieland: Double Tap” in theaters October 8.