Why I Won’t Call You ‘Ze’

Have you heard about the latest letter to join the alphabet soup of L, G, B, T, and Q? It’s N, for non-binary. Suddenly, it seems, a vocal minority of Americans are insisting they are neither male nor female.

And they’re demanding we use the bizarre pronouns they’ve concocted – like “ze,” “hy,” and “xyr” (seriously). Kitschy regalia and solemn rituals have bubbled up, like “pronoun ribbons” and “let’s go around the room and say our pronouns.” Such ceremonies originated in gender studies courses and social-justice societies – but they’re spreading.

And the Ze Campaign is aggressive, calling “misgendering” an “act of violence” and filing lawsuits over pronoun discrimination. (RELATED: Trans Woman Shutters Immigrant’s Business For Refusing To Wax Male Genitalia)

Now, “Use my invented pronoun” is nothing like “I have changed my name.” Only a schmuck would insist on calling someone by a name they have abandoned. But if someone demands that I refer to them as “zey,” they are asking me to adopt their ideology that gender doesn’t matter.

But I do think gender matters, quite a bit.

I believe that the gender binary is essential for the flourishing of children, both for developing a healthy sense of themselves as boys and girls and so that whenever possible they can have both mothers and fathers.

I accept that other people disagree. But “call me zey” is disrespectful to ME by demanding I sign up for someone else’s worldview.

To be clear: I’m comfortable using “she” for biological males who identify as women; and vice versa. That doesn’t threaten the gender binary. But I won’t be drafted into a regime that undermines it.

Non-binary people have three objections when people refuse to use their avant-garde pronouns:

First, they say it’s rude. A person deserves to be have their identity respected.

Yes, but unlike Hebrew, Hausa, and other languages with gendered second-person pronouns, English has one word: you. People rarely use the third person to refer to the person they’re talking to. Pronoun demands are thus attempts at imposing “gender doesn’t matter” ideology even in the absence of non-binary people.

Sorry, I’ll pass. (RELATED: California Could Start Jailing People Who Don’t Use Transgender Pronouns)

But there’s a fair compromise that does not require anyone to compromise their beliefs: use a non-binary person’s first name.

“Pat said Pat would pick up Pat’s dog by Pat’s self.”

It’s stilted, yes, but far less awkward than sentences that use words nobody knows how to pronounce that didn’t even exist a decade ago.

Think about it this way: as a Jew, I don’t call priests Father. That term is not just a title; it’s a spiritual appellation, and a priest has no role in my religious life. Politeness does not trump my deeply held beliefs.

Further, Ze advocates claim that the male-female worldview is not scientifically accurate, since researchers have “proven” that gender is not binary.

The science of gender is rather complicated. Yes, some babies are born intersex – with the genitals of both sexes, or neither. For centuries, such children have been assigned a gender, which is in fact the only compassionate thing to do. Western society need not abandon a longstanding social structure because of a small number of tragic cases.

Many non-binary activists, though, are not intersex. They’re just expressing their anti-gender politics by developing identities outside traditional categories. That’s their business. But count me out.

Even scientific certainty that gender is non-genetic would not prescribe social practice. After all, race is not in our genes either. Would the pronoun pioneers abandon the use of race on the census, the Voting Rights Act, and affirmative action?

Of course they wouldn’t. Because race, like gender, is a social category. Science doesn’t get to overrule those of us who want to live in a society with men and women.

Finally, non-binary people say (somewhat melodramatically) that being “misgendered” leads to depression and suicide. Because English conversations require few gendered pronouns – and because of the first-name workaround – nobody should feel oppressed. If being called “Chris” instead of “zyr” is so distressing that Chris has suicidal thoughts, Chris needs help. Chris should not be demanding that Chris’s fellow citizens abandon their beliefs to accommodate Chris. See, wasn’t that easy?

In a clever move, the non-binary community and their allies are trying to normalize the abandonment of the gender binary by asking everyone their pronouns, not just those with nonstandard ones.

Don’t go along with it. (RELATED: Transgender Man Gets To Spend Life Sentence In Canadian Women’s Prison)

If someone asks for your pronouns, or tells you “zers,” just smile and say firmly:

“Actually, I’m a fan of the gender binary. But I will gladly use your first name.”

