Watch Will Smith In The New Trailer For ‘Gemini Man’

Another trailer dropped Thursday for Will Smith’s new movie “Gemini Man.”

The plot of the film is, “An over-the-hill hitman faces off against a younger clone of himself,” according to IMDB.

Judging from the latest trailer, this movie is going to be absolutely lit. Anything involving Will Smith fighting against a clone of his younger self is something I’m absolutely down for. (RELATED: Watch Will Smith In The Trailer For His New Movie ‘Gemini Man’)

It’s also packed full of action, which is always a great sign. Give it a watch below.

I’m telling you all right now this movie is going to be awesome when it gets released on October 4. I can just feel it in my bones.

I know great movie content when I see it, and we also all know Smith is one of the best actors on the planet. Throw him into an action film, and you’re likely going to find success.

Add Clive Owen, and it’s really just a bonus on top of everything else.

This movie needs to be full of shooting, nonstop action, violence, a few twists and turns and everything will turn out awesome.

The formula is simple, and it looks like the people behind “Gemini Man” stuck to it. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Smith’s latest movie.