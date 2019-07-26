Alyssa Milano: You Can’t Talk About Being Pro-Life If You Support Executing Child-Murderers

Alyssa Milano said a person can’t talk about being pro-life because of their support of President Donald Trump’s administrations’ decision to execute five child murderers.

It came following the 46-year-old actress’s post on Twitter when she responded to a person calling her out for supporting Planned Parenthood, over a post about passing “reasonable gun safety laws,” tweeting, “Murdered like ya PLANNED PARENTHOOD? Murdered like THAT? Is that what you mean?” (RELATED: Benjamin Watson Fires Back At Alyssa Milano Over Abortion Comments)

“Your administration just reinstated the death penalty and scheduled 5 executions of ‘actual’ people,” the former Charmed star tweeted to her millions of followers.

Your administration just reinstated the death penalty and scheduled 5 executions of *actual* people. You’ve lost the right to pull your, “pro-life” narrative-talking-point- bullshit with me. https://t.co/oDDaYG8JjX — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2019

“You’ve lost the right to pull your, ‘pro-life’ narrative-talking-point- bullshit with me,” she added. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says She’s ‘A Gay Man’ In Weird Tweet, Doubles-Down On Critics)

The death penalty comment was in regards to the Department of Justice announcing Thursday that the agency was resuming federal executions for five federal death row inmates convicted of “heinous crimes against vulnerable victims, and where the lengthy appeals process had been exhausted,” per the Daily Caller.

Here are the details on each of those inmates now scheduled for execution:

Daniel Lewis Lee, a member of a white supremacist group, murdered a family of three, including an eight-year-old girl. After robbing and shooting the victims with a stun gun, Lee covered their heads with plastic bags, sealed the bags with duct tape, weighed down each victim with rocks, and threw the family of three into the Illinois bayou. On May 4, 1999, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas found Lee guilty of numerous offenses, including three counts of murder in aid of racketeering, and he was sentenced to death. Lee’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 9, 2019.

Lezmond Mitchell stabbed to death a 63-year-old grandmother and forced her nine-year-old granddaughter to sit beside her lifeless body for a 30 to 40-mile drive. Mitchell then slit the girl’s throat twice, crushed her head with 20-pound rocks, and severed and buried both victims’ heads and hands. On May 8, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona found Mitchell guilty of numerous offenses, including first degree murder, felony murder, and carjacking resulting in murder, and he was sentenced to death. Mitchell’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 11, 2019.

Wesley Ira Purkey violently raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl, and then dismembered, burned, and dumped the young girl’s body in a septic pond. He was also convicted in state court for using a claw hammer to bludgeon to death an 80-year-old woman who suffered from polio and walked with a cane. On Nov. 5, 2003, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri found Purkey guilty of kidnapping a child resulting in the child’s death, and he was sentenced to death. Purkey’s execution is scheduled to occur on Dec. 13, 2019.

Alfred Bourgeois physically and emotionally tortured, sexually molested, and then beat to death his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. On March 16, 2004, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found Bourgeois guilty of multiple offenses, including murder, and he was sentenced to death. Bourgeois’ execution is scheduled to occur on Jan. 13, 2020.

Dustin Lee Honken shot and killed five people—two men who planned to testify against him and a single, working mother and her ten-year-old and six-year-old daughters. On Oct. 14, 2004, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa found Honken guilty of numerous offenses, including five counts of murder during the course of a continuing criminal enterprise, and he was sentenced to death. Honken’s execution is scheduled to occur on Jan. 15, 2020.

Several people tweeted to Milano the details of the crimes for which they are being executed, but Milano made no response. However, she did respond to one person’s tweet who wrote, “Real live breathing humans are not as useful as fictional ‘murdered babies’ in this regime. Fear and faux outrage is much more useful.”

“Right,” the “Who’s The Boss” star wrote.