Nuke The Narrative: Democrats Are Not The ‘Compassionate’ Ones On Immigration

When it comes to immigration issues, Americans are often told that Democrats are the compassionate ones, while Republicans — with their deportations and strict border security — don’t care about the lives of immigrants. But is that true?

Immigrants coming to the United States from South America face a dangerous journey and often only arrive to be exploited and discarded by American companies. Millions are working under inhumane conditions with no ability to fight back against their law-breaking employers.

In today’s episode of Nuke The Narrative, host Anders Hagstrom goes over how conservative policies aimed at closing the border and stopping companies from exploiting illegal immigrants are far more compassionate than the various forms of amnesty that Democrats propose.

