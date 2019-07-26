Bronx Man Planning To Join Taliban, Arrested in NYC: Report

A man from the Bronx, New York, who was allegedly trying to join the Taliban, was arrested on Friday at John F Kennedy Airport.

According to ABC News, law enforcement officers reported that the man — who has not been identified — intended to board a flight to Pakistan and allegedly planned to join the Tablian in Afghanistan. Police arrested him before he could board the flight on terrorist-related charges.

The FBI had been keeping a close eye on the Bronx man and, despite authorities saying he does not pose a threat to the U.S., his arrest was based on his apparent intent to join the Taliban. (RELATED: Taliban Tries To Kill Mattis During Surprise Afghanistan Visit)

The defendant is expected to appear in court in Manhattan on Friday. (RELATED: US Gets Closer To Making A Deal With The Taliban)

The U.S. and the Taliban have been coming closer to reach a peace deal which could lead to the withdrawal of U.S. troops in the region. A spokesman from the Taliban, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen said the two countries are having discussions that could lead to an agreement, saying, if there is “a reasonable and convincing proposal … the peace agreement will be concluded soon … we hope the Americans come up with a reasonable timeline [for withdrawing troops] and that we can agree to,” The Hill reported.

Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who visited Afghanistan in July says come September, there should be “real progress” on this peace deal.

“All sides agree that finalizing a U.S.-Taliban understanding on terrorism and foreign troop presence will open the door to intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiation,” Pompeo said, according to Reuters.

“We are not and will not negotiate with the Taliban on behalf of the government or people of Afghanistan.” Pompeo added.