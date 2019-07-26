Chance The Rapper Has Spent A Grand Total Of $30,000 In Postmates Delivery Since 2015

Chance the Rapper has racked up quite the number of purchases on Postmates.

Since his first delivery order in 2015, Chance has spent over $30,000 on various things from Postmates, according to The Receipt. He has paid a total of $4,000 in tips to his delivery drivers as well.

Postmates included some of his weirdest orders, including the time Chance ordered from Portillo’s Hot Dogs once every two days, for two months at the end of 2015 and beginning of 2016. His order usually consisted of a burger, fries and a drink. (RELATED: There’s Growing Speculation That This World-Famous Rapper Is Going To Run For Chicago Mayor)

Chance is also picky with his Big Mac from McDonald’s, according to Postmates. He once carefully wrote out the directions for what was to go on the burger.

“*Please read carefully* Big Mac Meal with cheese only, as well as lettuce and extra cheese, (should be two slices of American cheese and only cheese and lettuce). Large Fries and a Sprite for the drink, thanks!”

I will never understand how celebrities spend this much money on delivery, but I guess if I was going to be recognized anywhere I went, I would also just order in.

Chance does order things other than food from Postmates. He also orders diapers and other baby essentials.

We also know he’s tipping those delivery drivers super good.