Eli Manning Responds To Odell Beckham Jr., Reminds People He ‘Won A Few Games Before He Was Here’

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning doesn’t seem too fazed by all the talk from former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. over the past few days.

OBJ, who was traded to the Browns in the offseason, recently had a massive profile published by GQ, and claimed he was the only reason the Giants kept getting primetime games. That, of course, is absurd, and Manning is clearly aware of that.

“I won a few games before he was here,” the Giants quarterback told the NFL Network on Thursday, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

The comment is a clear reference to Manning’s two Super Bowl rings, which both came before OBJ’s arrival to the Giants.

"You just kinda shake your head and laugh." -Eli Manning, on Odell Beckham Jr. claiming he was the reason the 5-11 Giants got primetime games. "We won a few games before he was here."

This is why Eli Manning is such a cool dude. Instead of taking the bait and getting into some petty pissing match, he just laughed it off.

He has nothing to justify or defend. He has two Super Bowl rings. Beckham has zero. That’s about as straightforward and blunt as it gets.

I really hope OBJ tears it up with the Giants because it’d make a great story. However, he’s not doing himself any favors by focusing on the past.

His time with the Giants is over. He got paid a ton of money, and didn’t do much winning. It’s time for both sides to move forward.

Clearly, Eli Manning isn’t focused on what happened the past few years. OBJ could learn a thing or two from the future hall of fame member.

Props to Manning for taking the high road, and not getting into the mud. When Beckham has two rings, he can then talk about whether or not he’s the reason for primetime games.

Until then, the talented receiver should just focus on winning.