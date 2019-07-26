Fake Police Officers Steal $40M Gold From Brazilian Airport

Armed police impersonators stole more than 1,600 pounds of precious metals, valued at $40 million, from Brazil’s San Paulo airport, taking two hostages in the process.

Men dressed as Brazilian federal police officers arrived at Guarulhos airport Thursday in vehicles outfitted with fraudulent law enforcement markings. The armed thieves then proceeded to order airport workers to fill a pickup truck with gold and other precious metals before departing with two hostages, Reuters reported.

WATCH:

Airport officials confirmed to Reuters no one was injured during the robbery, but did not comment on the status of the hostages.

The thieves may have kidnapped a senior airport official on Wednesday, holding him for 12 hours to gain information about the shipment of valuable metals, reports Fox News. Four children related to the official may have also been kidnapped to gain information.

There are at least four suspects. A local Brazilian broadcaster said the perpetrators abandoned the fake police vehicles in a neighborhood 12 miles from the airport, reports Fox. All suspects remain at large.

The shipment of precious metals was originally intended for New York and Zurich, according to the Evening Standard.

