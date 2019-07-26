Watch Gerard Butler In The New Trailer For ‘Angel Has Fallen’

Another trailer for “Angel Has Fallen” has been released, and the movie looks downright awesome.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.”

This is now the third movie in the Banning saga, and it looks like it’ll be just as solid as “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen.” (RELATED: Watch Gerard Butler In The Trailer For ‘Angel Has Fallen‘)

Give the trailer a watch below. It’s awesome.

I can’t wait for this movie. It looks absolutely awesome. The Mike Banning movies with Gerard Butler are pretty much action porn.

Banning is always outnumbered and outgunned, and he still always saves the day. They’re not going to win any Academy Awards anytime soon, but who cares?

These movies are made for the 12-year-old boy still inside of all of us. At the end of the day, we want to watch stuff blow up and bad guys get shot.

The good news for fans around the globe is that it looks like “Angel Has Fallen” won’t disappoint those expectations at all.

You can catch it in theaters August 23. I have no doubt at all it’ll be packed full of action, and that’s all the fans need in order to be satisfied.

Go, Banning, go!