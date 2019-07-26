Jamie Lynn Spears Responds To Rumors Regarding ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears got fans’ hopes up by responding to rumors that “Zoey 101” could be seeing a reboot.

Reports published by TMZ earlier this week claimed that we could be seeing a return of the hit Nickelodeon show that ran from 2005 to 2008, according to a report published by Page Six.

“Yo, @nickelodeon have your people call my people,” Spears captioned a screenshot of an article about the reboot rumors.

11 years have passed since the the show starring Spears was airing on Nickelodeon, but there have been announcements regarding reboots of shows like “All That” and “Blues Clues.”

Obviously, fans reacted well because “Zoey 101” was everyone’s favorite show between the years of 2005 and 2008. (RELATED: Jamie Lynn Spears Set To Star In New Netflix Series ‘Sweet Magnolias’)

“Yess my childhood show is coming back,” one fan commented.

“Will we finally find out how chase reacts to the time capsule video ? Will he go to zoey ?” another added.

This show truly was something that everyone loved. The intro song was one of the catchiest intro songs I have ever heard and I still remember the words to this day. Zoey and Chase all had lives everyone wanted to live because they went to boarding school and it looked so cool. I distinctly remember there not being any parents there.

I’d be down for a reboot, so I hope it happens.