Jordyn Woods Spotted Partying With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets arrives for Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Social media influencer Jordyn Woods was spotted partying in Houston on Wednesday night, with Khloe Kardashian’s ex boyfriend James Harden.

The pair being spotted together comes only months after Woods was accused of hooking up with Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. Footage shows Woods hanging out with Harden and dancing in front of him.

Woods and the Houston Rockets player have reportedly hung out before and Woods told people that Kardashian was okay with it, TMZ reported.

This isn’t the first time Woods has seemingly gone after someone who has been tied to Kardashian. Back in February, reports that Woods had kissed Kardashian’s then baby daddy Tristan Thompson first surfaced. (RELATED: Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Cheating Scandal On Red Table Talk)

Woods finally came clean and admitted that the pair had kissed. The aftermath included Woods being kicked out of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s home.

This looks really bad for Woods. It’s like she really doesn’t want to get back in the good graces of her old best friend Jenner. If I were her, I’d be staying far away from anyone connected to the Kardashians.

Woods just always seems like she’s looking for trouble.