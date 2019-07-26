Jordyn Woods Spotted Partying With Khloe Kardashian’s Ex James Harden

Social media influencer Jordyn Woods was spotted partying in Houston on Wednesday night, with Khloe Kardashian’s ex boyfriend James Harden.

The pair being spotted together comes only months after Woods was accused of hooking up with Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. Footage shows Woods hanging out with Harden and dancing in front of him.

NBA star James Harden and Jordyn Woods kicking it together over some dinner ???? pic.twitter.com/SydU3eSEem — Todaysloop (@Todaysloop1) July 26, 2019

Woods and the Houston Rockets player have reportedly hung out before and Woods told people that Kardashian was okay with it, TMZ reported.

This isn’t the first time Woods has seemingly gone after someone who has been tied to Kardashian. Back in February, reports that Woods had kissed Kardashian’s then baby daddy Tristan Thompson first surfaced. (RELATED: Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Cheating Scandal On Red Table Talk)

Woods finally came clean and admitted that the pair had kissed. The aftermath included Woods being kicked out of Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner’s home.

So Jordyn Woods made out with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend & baby father Tristan Thompson at a party and now was out with Khloe’s ex James Harden at a club giving him a lap dance?! ????

This can only mean one thing –

Jordyn’s box is ________

&

Khloe’s box is ________

????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fmP9JkPEUS — ♛YOUNGBLOOD PRIEST♛ (@YNGBLDPRST) July 26, 2019

This looks really bad for Woods. It’s like she really doesn’t want to get back in the good graces of her old best friend Jenner. If I were her, I’d be staying far away from anyone connected to the Kardashians.

Woods just always seems like she’s looking for trouble.