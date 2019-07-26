Kim Kardashian Spotted At The White House

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was spotted Thursday at the White House.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star has met with President Donald Trump previously, but this time she had two visitors by her side, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Kardashian’s daughter North West and her grandmother MJ Campbell were both spotted leaving the White House.

Kardashian has reportedly been visiting prisons in the D.C. area, discussing prison reform and filming a documentary, according to a report published by TMZ. The appearance Thursday at the White House was reportedly a surprise tour for MJ. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Working To Free Convicted Murderer Kevin Keith)

The visit comes after Kardashian praised Trump for getting involved in the fight to free American rapper A$AP Rocky from Swedish prison. Rocky was detained at the beginning of July and was formally charged Thursday with assault.

Trump revealed that he had talked to Kanye about the situation and was working with the Swedish prime minister to free Rocky.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump , @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated ???????????????? https://t.co/Ym1Rzo5Z6c — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 18, 2019

People keep giving Kardashian hell for wanting to get involved with the law, but I really do salute her for wanting to use her platform to make the United States a better place. I am so interested to see where she takes her fight for criminal justice reform next.