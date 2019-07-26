Editorial

Lizzo Reveals The X-Rated Condition Needed For Her To Be The Next ‘Bachelorette’

Lizzo performs at Mojave Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 21, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Pop singer Lizzo got super candid about what she’d need if she were to be the next “Bachelorette.”

Lizzo had some x-rated demands when asked what her season of “The Bachelorette” might look like, according to an interview published Thursday by Cosmopolitan.

“If I was the ‘Bachelorette,’ it would just be the coolest season ever,” Lizzo admitted. “The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs and they would have to feed me grapes.”

Lizzo claimed she would have to have one guy perform oral sex on her “at least once on the whole season, and it would have to be filmed.” (RELATED: ‘Bachelorette: Men Tell All’ Hits Highest Ratings In The Past Four Years)

“It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know. The kids gotta learn someday,” she added.

This is the single best thing I have ever read from Lizzo. She is usually candid about her life and her songs have become the female anthems of next decade.

However, I’m not sure I would want to watch video footage of her having some guy go down on her for the show, but I am here for the men feeding her grapes for the whole season part.