REPORT: Melvin Gordon’s Holdout Could Go Into The Regular Season

Don’t expect to see Melvin Gordon on the field for the Los Angeles Chargers anytime soon.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN early Friday morning, the star running back’s holdout “is expected to be prolonged and threatens to last into the season.”

His holdout is occurring because he wants to get paid, and the Chargers apparently have no interesting in writing him a big check. (RELATED: Unnamed NFL Team Reportedly Willing To Make Melvin Gordon Highest Paid Running Back In The League)

This honestly makes no sense to me. The Chargers have a window right now to potentially win a Super Bowl. Without Gordon, that’s just not going to happen.

If they’re serious about making a run, they need to pay Gordon ASAP. It’d be different if the team really didn’t have a Super Bowl roster or was rebuilding.

That’s not the case at all here. The Chargers are legit, and they need to strike while they can.

Without Gordon, that’s just not likely to happen. I honestly don’t understand how this is even a hard decision for the Chargers.

Write the man a check, get him to training camp and prepare for the season. The former Wisconsin star is one of the best players in the league, and he’s 100% required for a Super Bowl run.

If you’re a fan of the Chargers, I suggest you start hitting the panic button. Without Gordon, the season is in serious trouble.