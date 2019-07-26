Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Leads NFL MVP Odds

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the man expected to win the MVP award for the upcoming season.

According to odds from Caesars Sportsbook, the reigning MVP is currently at 4-1, Andrew Luck is 7-1, Aaron Rodgers is at 8-1 and Tom Brady is all the way back at 12-1.

Patrick Mahomes is the heavy favorite to repeat as NFL MVP pic.twitter.com/LQHLnozhE2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 24, 2019

Two major points here. First, Mahomes is a very smart bet, especially now that Tyreek Hill is back. What he did last season on the field was absurd.

The man was literally unstoppable, and he has talent all over the offense for him. There might not be a more loaded offense in the whole league.

As long as the weapons around him stay healthy, the young quarterback is going to put up mind-boggling numbers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jul 20, 2019 at 9:12am PDT

Secondly, how the hell is Tom Brady so far down the list? The man just won another Super Bowl and is the most consistent player in the league.

Yes, he doesn’t have his security blanket anymore after Gronk retired, but you’re out of your mind if you think he won’t dominate again. (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Looks Like He’s Lost A Ton Of Weight Since Retiring)

Until he doesn’t do it, then you have to assume that’s the standard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 25, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

Getting Brady at 12-1 is a hell of a bargain. It’s almost like free money. It’d take an absolute catastrophe for Brady to not impress with the Patriots once again.

I’m honestly stunned by how far down the list he is.

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. My guess is most of you will agree Brady might be the bargain of the year at such low odds relative to his usual output and performance.