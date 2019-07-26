REPORT: Ezekiel Elliott Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million

Dallas Cowboys superstar Ezekiel Elliott reportedly wants a gigantic new contract.

According to Charles Robison of Yahoo Sports early Friday morning, the star running back wants a contract extension that would “exceed Todd Gurley’s four-year $57.5 million deal.” Elliott didn’t travel with the Cowboys for the start of training camp. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Placed In Handcuffs During Music Festival In Las Vegas)

On Ezekiel Elliott and the #Cowboys, I’m told the extension Elliott is looking for would exceed Todd Gurley’s four-year $57.5 million deal. Which means Dallas could eventually have 3 players (including QB Dak Prescott & WR Amari Cooper) among the top 3 salaries at their position. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) July 26, 2019

Let me be crystal clear on this for everybody reading right now. The Cowboys would be insanely dumb to give Elliott that kind of cash.

The Rams gave Gurley a fat deal, and then it kind of blew up in their faces when he didn’t play much or overly well down the stretch.

If anything, Gurley’s contract should serve as a cautionary tale for the Cowboys. In what fantasy land does Elliott think Jerry Jones is about to hand him that kind of money?

I don’t want to call Elliott delusional, but that’s exactly what he is if he honestly believes the Cowboys are about to offer him a deal worth more than Gurley’s.

Melvin Gordon doesn’t appear to be able to get close to that kind of money, and he’s also a star running back.

Yet, Elliott reportedly thinks he can? Yeah, I’m not buying it at all.

It should be interesting to see how it all plays out, but I’m not holding my breath at all expecting Elliott to get money anywhere near Gurley’s contract.

It’s just not going to happen.