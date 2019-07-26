Watch Russell Wilson’s Famous Pass In The Big 10 Title Game Against Michigan State

There’s no better way to prepare for the start of college football than with Russell Wilson’s famous throw in the 2011 Big 10 title game.

Late in the game against Michigan State and losing 39-34, the Wisconsin Badgers star launched an absolute rocket down field on 4th and 3rd. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Unable to see where the receiver even was, the future Super Bowl champion locked, cocked and fired the ball about 37 yards down field to Jeff Duckworth. It would go down as one of the greatest passes ever thrown in college football as Wisconsin fought back to secure the win and a conference title.

“Wilson looking… “Fires across the field… “AWWWWW WHAT A CATCH!”#TBT to Russell Wilson finding Jeff Duckworth on 4th & 6 in the 2011 Big Ten Championship Game Good luck to @DangeRussWilson and the Seahawks this season, as they opened training camp today#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/iFSiyzEi6y — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) July 26, 2019

That was one of the greatest moments I’ve ever seen, and I’ll never forget where I was when I saw it. I was a few beers deep watching in my packed apartment as we cheered the Badgers on.

I won’t lie. I was getting worried when we were losing late in the game. Michigan State had already beaten us earlier in the year, and it looked like we might be in trouble.

Yet, Wilson came through in the clutch and saved the day with an insane pass. To this day, I still have no idea how he completed.

The whole game was on the line, and he had ice in his veins. What an absolute baller moment from the future NFL star.

Props to Wilson for the great memories. I seriously can’t wait for the season to start. It’s going to be epic. I hope the video from the 2011 B1G title game got you all hyped.