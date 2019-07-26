Street Artist Hijacks ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Billboard, Uses Images Of Roman Polanski And Jeffrey Epstein

A street artist that goes by the name of Sabo has taken credit for hijacking a “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” movie billboard in Hollywood with images of Jeffrey Epstein and Roman Polanski.

“I felt they should all share a billboard to highlight a decades-old problem that has plagued Hollywood for decades: the abuse of children,” Sabo told the Hollywood Reporter shortly after images of the billboards surfaced on social media Friday. (RELATED: Flashback: Bill Maher Makes Joke About Bill Clinton Going To Epstein’s ‘Sex Island’ Back In 2015)

Street artist Sabo vandalized ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ signs https://t.co/CYc5kxIzPK — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 26, 2019

A giant billboard at Pico and La Cienega in Hollywood was changed to read from “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” to “Once Upon a Time In Pedowood” and instead of showing stars of the movie Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the ad featured images of convicted sex offender Epstein and child rapist Polanski. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Is Going To Jail. Could Bill Clinton Be Next?)

The altered movie ads for the Quentin Tarantino film also showed up on benches and bus stops.

In one of the images, Sabo replaced Pitt and DiCaprio’s pictures with Epstein and Woody Allen. (RELATED: Convicted Child Rapist Roman Polanski Wants To Return To America)

As previously reported, Epstein was arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors between 2002 and 2005 earlier this month. In 2008, he spent thirteen months in prison after pleading guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution. He is also registered as a sex offender in the state of Florida.

Film director Polanski, responsible for such films as “Chinatown” and “The Pianist,” is currently a fugitive from the law in Europe for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the U.S, per the New York Post.

Allen has been accused of abusing his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was 7-years-old. However, he has never been charged with the crime and has repeatedly denied the accusations.