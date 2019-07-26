Sylvester Stallone Reveals Rocky VII, Possible Prequel Series

In an interview with Variety, actor Sylvester Stallone revealed that his beloved Rocky Balboa character will be coming out of retirement for a Rocky VII movie in the near future.

Stallone, who has played the role as Balboa for eight total movies including the popular “Creed” series, said that the Philadelphia boxer will be back for a seventh film in the “Rocky” franchise as well as a possible prequel TV series very shortly. (RELATED: Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies From Brain Injuries After Fight Against Subriel Matias)

Stallone had previously retired from the franchise after “Creed 2” with an emotional Instagram tribute thanking the fans for following the Rocky saga.

The reported plot will include Balboa training a young street fighter who illegally moved to the United States.

Growing up as a Philadelphia sports fan, I can comfortably say Rocky is one of my favorite movie series of all-time. Having said that, after seeing “Creed 2” it was clearly time to retire the series after a magnificent run. The release of a seventh “Rocky” film would ruin the recent revival of the series.

The reported story makes this announcement even worse. It sounds extremely similar to “Rocky V,” which fans and critics can both agree was easily the worst movie in the series. Also, I don’t understand the interest to make this even the slightest bit political with the immigration debate taking over the United States.

This was a great series and it is hard to call it quits when money keeps coming in, but this is not something to keep making sequels and prequels for. I mean why would anyone want to go through the childhood of Rocky Balboa to see his fighting background and amateur fights?

Stallone, you nailed this series from the start, but this is not the right decision.