Taylor Swift Drops Tons Of Easter Eggs In New Commercial

Taylor Swift fans could not be more excited about the latest commercial she cut for Capital One and all the easter eggs she dropped throughout.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the ad starts with a shot of an old-fashioned jukebox featuring only songs of the 29-year-old singer and a person selecting the singer’s latest hit titled “Me!” according to the Blast in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

Next, we get to see a shot of the “Bad Blood” hitmaker dressed up in a pink and white waitress outfit smiling while her song plays in the background. (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

WATCH:

Across the screen comes the words suggesting with a Capital One card a person can pay “swiftly” before a shot of the check appears with the words “Lover” on it, an obvious nod to the title of her upcoming album due out next month.

There is also a drawing of a cat on the bill, which as any good Swift fan knows, is her latest favorite thing as she posts pictures about cats on Instagram all the time.

On top of that, the total of the bill is exactly “19.89,” a reference to the year of her birth and her hit 5th studio album titled “1989” that scored the “Love Story” singer some of her biggest hits with songs like “Blank Space” and “Shake It Off,” just to name a few.

Next, fans see Taylor dressed up as a bartender shaking up a cocktail and spilling it everywhere with the words “shake it off” on the screen.

The ad then switches back to a shot of Swift as a soda jerk and she hands over a second check with the total for some ice cream, which is, of course, “19.89.”

There is just so much to love in the 30-second clip.