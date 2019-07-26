Tom Cotton Rips Democrats Over Death Penalty Opposition

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) questions former FBI Director James Comey during a hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. Comey said that President Donald Trump pressured him to drop the FBI's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and demanded Comey's loyalty during the one-on-one meetings he had with president. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

William Davis Reporter

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton tore into several Democrats Thursday night over their opposition to Attorney General Bill Barr’s decision to reinstate the federal death penalty earlier in the day.

Cotton pointed out that one of the five men set to be executed is a white supremacist, who was convicted of murdering three people in Cotton’s home state of Arkansas, including an eight-year-old girl. (RELATED: Harris Goes After Barr For Reinstating Federal Death Penalty)

“[Ayanna Pressley] defending an Aryan Nation white supremacist who brutally murdered an 8-year-old girl & her parents & dumped their bodies in a bayou is a little surprising,” Cotton said in response to Democratic Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who said that “the death penalty has no place in a just society.”

Cotton similarly criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Senators Kamala Harris of California, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. (RELATED: Mike Pence Rips Rep. Ilhan Omar Over Venezuela)

While the death penalty has never been illegal in the U.S., there has not been a federal execution since 2003 under President George W. Bush’s administration.

After re-instating capital punishment, Barr quickly ordered the execution of five inmates on death row, all of whom have been convicted of murdering children, among other crimes.

 