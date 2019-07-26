Trump Suggests Issuing Subpoenas For Obama, Hillary Clinton Records

President Donald Trump floated the idea of issuing subpoenas for records related to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday, noting that Democrats have done similar probes into his own life.

During a pool spray in the Oval Office, the president accused Democrats of engaging in a “fishing” expedition by requesting various records related to the Trump family and businesses. Most recently, the House Judiciary Committee announced that they are suing for the secret grand jury information contained in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian collusion, suggesting that the key to impeaching Trump is contained in those materials. (RELATED: House Oversight Votes To Subpoena Ivanka Trump’s White House Communications)

“All [the Democrats] want to do is impede, and investigate — they want to go fishing — and I watched Bob Mueller, and they have nothing,” Trump said. “We want to find out what happened with the last Democrat president.”

WATCH:

“Let’s look into Obama the way they looked at me from day one,” he continued. “They’ve looked into everything that we’ve done. They could look into the book deal that President Obama made. Let’s subpoena all of his records. Let’s subpoena all of the records having to do with Hillary Clinton and all of the nonsense that went on with Clinton and her Foundation.”

“We could do that all day long,” Trump warned, giving Republicans credit for declining to take such action when they held majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate. “[Republicans] didn’t do what these people have done.”