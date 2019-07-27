Editorial

Antonio Brown Shows Up To Training Camp With The Raiders In Hot Air Balloon

May 28, 2019; Alameda, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown (84) during organized team activities at the Raiders practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Antonio Brown’s antics with the Oakland Raiders started right away at training camp.

The new star of the team decided to show up and make a circus of things by arriving in a hot air balloon Friday. Why he thought that was smart or necessary is beyond me. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Won’t Have A Single Practice Open To The Public During Training Camp)

Watch his stunt below.

We haven’t even played a single game yet, and Brown is already living up to expectations. I 100% expected him to be a complete distraction and here we are.

Does arriving in a hot air balloon help win games? Does it make the guys around Brown better? Does it help the Raiders make a run?

The answer to all those questions is an overwhelming no.

 

If I was Jon Gruden, I’d be so annoyed. Brown might be an incredibly talented player, but he’s also a gigantic distraction.

He overstayed his welcome in Pittsburgh and was a gigantic problem by the time it was all said and done. Something tells me we might be in for a repeat with the Raiders.

 

He should be focused on winning and literally nothing else. If it doesn’t put the ball in the end zone, then it’s nothing something Brown should be worried about.

I can promise you riding around in a hot air balloon won’t help win games at all. It’s just a sideshow that nobody finds funny or entertaining.