Elijah Cummings Fires Back At Trump Over Tweets Calling His District ‘Rodent Infested’

Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings responded early Saturday to President Donald Trump’s tweets calling his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

Trump began the morning by criticizing Cummings for attacking the administration’s border policies, suggesting that the congressman should get his own house in order before he started in on the president. (RELATED: Trump Calls Baltimore ‘Disgusting’ And ‘Very Dangerous’)

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Cummings responded a short time later, saying that he returns to his district every day. “Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors,” he tweeted.

Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Cummings then shifted the conversation, changing the subject to the hearing his committee held on Friday, a move to address “the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs and the financial hardships that families across the nation, and in Baltimore, are facing.” He called for President Trump to support his efforts to lower drug prices.

Mr. President, we can address this together. Two years ago, I went to the White House to ask you to endorse my bill to let the government negotiate directly for lower drug prices. — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) July 27, 2019

Cummings concluded by complaining that the president had promised to support his efforts, but had thus far not followed through on that promise. “I took you at your word,” he chastised.